Smoky Met Martini

Metropolitan Grill, Seattle Served very cold, this unlikely combination of crisp vodka and smoky Scotch can satisfy martini drinkers and whiskey aficionados alike. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • Ice
  • Four 4-inch strips of orange zest
  • 20 ounces vodka
  • 2 ounces single-malt Scotch
  • 8 orange twists, for garnish

Fill a pitcher two-thirds full with ice. Squeeze and drop in the orange zest strips. Add the vodka and Scotch and stir briskly for 30 seconds to chill. Strain into 8 chilled martini glasses and garnish each drink with a twist.

