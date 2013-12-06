Smoky Met Martini

Metropolitan Grill, Seattle Served very cold, this unlikely combination of crisp vodka and smoky Scotch can satisfy martini drinkers and whiskey aficionados alike. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pitcher two-thirds full with ice. Squeeze and drop in the orange zest strips. Add the vodka and Scotch and stir briskly for 30 seconds to chill. Strain into 8 chilled martini glasses and garnish each drink with a twist.
