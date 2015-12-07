Smoky Kalua Pork Sandwiches with Spiced Pineapple Jam

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pork Preheat the oven to 300°. Using a sharp knife, score the pork shoulder all over with 1/2-inch-deep crosshatch cuts. In a small bowl, combine the salt with the liquid smoke; rub all over the pork shoulder. Spread 1 banana leaf lengthwise on a work surface; arrange the remaining 2 leaves crosswise on top, overlapping them slightly. Set the pork in the center of the leaves and wrap tightly. Wrap the package in 2 layers of heavy-duty foil and transfer to a large roasting pan. Add 2 cups of water to the pan. Roast the pork shoulder until very tender, about 5 1/2 hours. Let rest without unwrapping for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the jam In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the slider buns and lime wedges and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pine­apple is softened and the juices are syrupy, about 50 minutes. Discard the spices; let the jam cool to room temperature.