Smoky Kalua Pork Sandwiches with Spiced Pineapple Jam

Preheat the oven to 300°. Using a sharp knife, score the pork shoulder all over with 1/2-inch-deep crosshatch cuts. In a small bowl, combine the salt with the liquid smoke; rub all over the pork shoulder. Spread 1 banana leaf lengthwise on a work surface; arrange the remaining 2 leaves crosswise on top, overlapping them slightly. Set the pork in the center of the leaves and wrap tightly. Wrap the package in 2 layers of heavy-duty foil and transfer to a large roasting pan. Add 2 cups of water to the pan. Roast the pork shoulder until very tender, about 5 1/2 hours. Let rest without unwrapping for at least 30 minutes.
In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the slider buns and lime wedges and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pineapple is softened and the juices are syrupy, about 50 minutes. Discard the spices; let the jam cool to room temperature.
Unwrap the pork and transfer to a large platter; reserve the juices. Using 2 forks, shred the pork, discarding any large pieces of fat. Skim the fat from the pan juices; toss the shredded pork with 1/4 cup of the pan juices. Serve the pork on the buns with the spiced pineapple jam and lime wedges.
