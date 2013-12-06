Smoky Kale and Olives

This Spanish-inspired side dish made with kale and smoky paprika uses very few ingredients but tastes infinitely complex. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide More Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
In a large pot of boiling water, blanch the kale until tender, about 5 minutes; drain and chop. In a large, deep skillet, warm the olive oil with the paprika over moderate heat. Add the kale and cook, tossing, until heated through. Add the olives, season with salt and pepper and serve.
