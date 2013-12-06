Smoky Kale and Olives
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Marcia Kiesel
November 2007

This Spanish-inspired side dish made with kale and smoky paprika uses very few ingredients but tastes infinitely complex. Plus: Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide    More Quick Side Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds kale, stems discarded
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons sweet smoked paprika
  • 1/2 cup chopped kalamata olives
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large pot of boiling water, blanch the kale until tender, about 5 minutes; drain and chop. In a large, deep skillet, warm the olive oil with the paprika over moderate heat. Add the kale and cook, tossing, until heated through. Add the olives, season with salt and pepper and serve.

