Smoky Guacamole with Charred Shallots

This untraditional guacamole recipe gets a little smoky flavor from smoked paprika and chipotle. Plus: More Mexican-Inspired Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a skillet over high heat. Add the oil and then add the shallots. Cook until soft and marginally charred, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
With the tip of a knife, cut each avocado half into a 1/2-inch grid, being careful not to cut through the skin. Scoop out the avocado into a bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency.
Stir in the charred shallots, lime juice, paprika, chipotle, salt, and pepper.
Gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate, and serve preferably within 24 hours.
