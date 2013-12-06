Smoky Guacamole with Charred Shallots
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
August 2014

This untraditional guacamole recipe gets a little smoky flavor from smoked paprika and chipotle. Plus: More Mexican-Inspired Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 medium shallots, peeled and sliced
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 3 large ripe Hass avocados, halved and pitted
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 medium tomato, seeded and diced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a skillet over high heat. Add the oil and then add the shallots. Cook until soft and marginally charred, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2    

With the tip of a knife, cut each avocado half into a 1/2-inch grid, being careful not to cut through the skin. Scoop out the avocado into a bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency.

Step 3    

Stir in the charred shallots, lime juice, paprika, chipotle, salt, and pepper.

Step 4    

Gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate, and serve preferably within 24 hours.

