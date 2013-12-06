Smoky Guacamole with Charred Shallots

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a skillet over high heat. Add the oil and then add the shallots. Cook until soft and marginally charred, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2 With the tip of a knife, cut each avocado half into a 1/2-inch grid, being careful not to cut through the skin. Scoop out the avocado into a bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency.

Step 3 Stir in the charred shallots, lime juice, paprika, chipotle, salt, and pepper.