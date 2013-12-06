Smoky Guacamole
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Marcia Kiesel
September 1997

The best guacamole is made with ripe avocados, which have a naturally smoky taste. For an extra hit of that charcoal flavor, use a chipotle chile hot sauce.  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 6 large ripe avocados, halved and pitted
  • 6 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • Hot sauce
  • Salt
  • Tortilla chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, using a fork, coarsely mash the avocados. Add the lemon juice, garlic and onion. Mix again, lifting the fork occasionally to make the guacamole fluffy. Season with hot sauce and salt. Serve at once with tortilla chips.

