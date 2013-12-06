Smoky Guacamole

The best guacamole is made with ripe avocados, which have a naturally smoky taste. For an extra hit of that charcoal flavor, use a chipotle chile hot sauce. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, using a fork, coarsely mash the avocados. Add the lemon juice, garlic and onion. Mix again, lifting the fork occasionally to make the guacamole fluffy. Season with hot sauce and salt. Serve at once with tortilla chips.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5