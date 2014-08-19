Paired with a cold beer and a hot summer day, this smoky fried chicken is perfect picnic food. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the chicken. Set aside.
Whisk together the salt, paprika, chile powder, brown sugar and black pepper. Rub the chicken with the spice mixture.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, whisk together the flour and excess spice rub.
Coat the chicken in egg and then dredge it in the flour mixture. Shake off any excess. Set the coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.
Heat 1 inch of oil to 375° in a large frying pan or Dutch oven.
Working in small batches, gently place the chicken in the hot oil and fry on both sides until crispy and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes on each side.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5