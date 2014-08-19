Smoky Fried Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse and pat dry the chicken. Set aside.

Step 2 Whisk together the salt, paprika, chile powder, brown sugar and black pepper. Rub the chicken with the spice mixture.

Step 3 In a large bowl, beat the eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, whisk together the flour and excess spice rub.

Step 4 Coat the chicken in egg and then dredge it in the flour mixture. Shake off any excess. Set the coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 5 Heat 1 inch of oil to 375° in a large frying pan or Dutch oven.