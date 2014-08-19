Smoky Fried Chicken
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

Paired with a cold beer and a hot summer day, this smoky fried chicken is perfect picnic food. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds bone-in chicken drumsticks or thighs, with skin
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 tablespoon chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper, or to taste
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the chicken. Set aside.

Step 2    

Whisk together the salt, paprika, chile powder, brown sugar and black pepper. Rub the chicken with the spice mixture.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, beat the eggs and set aside. In another large bowl, whisk together the flour and excess spice rub.

Step 4    

Coat the chicken in egg and then dredge it in the flour mixture. Shake off any excess. Set the coated pieces aside and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Step 5    

Heat 1 inch of oil to 375° in a large frying pan or Dutch oven.

Step 6    

Working in small batches, gently place the chicken in the hot oil and fry on both sides until crispy and cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes on each side.

