Smoky Fideuà with Shellfish and Garlic Aioli 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut tomatoes in half, and grate, flesh sides down, on large holes of a box grater until only skin remains. Discard skins; set tomato pulp aside. Grate onion on large holes of box grater; finely mince any remaining large pieces. (You should have about 1 cup onion.) Set aside.

Step 2 Heat a 16-inch paella pan over medium-high; add safflower oil. When oil is hot, add shrimp. Cook shrimp until seared on both sides, about 1 minute per side. Transfer shrimp to a plate. Add 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil; stir in pasta. Cook, stirring often, until pasta is toasted and darkened, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add 2 tablespoons olive oil to pan, and stir in grated onion. Cook, stirring often, until golden brown, about 7 minutes. Add garlic, salt, and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Cook, stirring often, until onion and garlic are deep brown, about 4 minutes. Stir in tomato pulp, scraping up any brown bits on bottom of pan. Cook until liquid evaporates and tomato pulp is deeply browned, about 12 minutes. Stir in pimentón; cook, stirring constantly, just until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Stir in 1 cup seafood stock, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Add remaining 2 1/2 cups stock.

Step 3 Increase heat to high, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer 10 minutes. Add salt to taste. Return pasta to pan, and stir to distribute evenly. Transfer pan to preheated oven.

Step 4 Bake fideuà 5 minutes; remove from oven, and arrange clams and mussels in a single layer on top. Return to oven, and bake until a crust has formed around edges of pan and top is lightly toasted, about 15 minutes.