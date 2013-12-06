Smoky Eggplant Dip (Melitzanosalata)

Step

Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Grill or broil the eggplants about 8 inches from the heat for about 30 minutes, turning occasionally, until charred all over and softened. Let cool slightly, then peel the eggplants, keeping them as intact as possible. Transfer the eggplants to a colander set over a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let drain in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.