Smoky Eggplant Dip (Melitzanosalata)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes about 4 cups
Nicola Kotsoni
March 1997

Ingredients

  • 5 pounds medium eggplants
  • 1/2 medium red onion, minced
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, crushed to a paste
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more if needed
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • Toasted peasant bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Grill or broil the eggplants about 8 inches from the heat for about 30 minutes, turning occasionally, until charred all over and softened. Let cool slightly, then peel the eggplants, keeping them as intact as possible. Transfer the eggplants to a colander set over a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let drain in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight.

