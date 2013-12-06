Smoky Egg Salad with Bacon and Greek Yogurt

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
This egg salad is made with a smoky Greek yogurt dressing, which pairs perfectly with some savory, crunchy bacon, red onions and chives. Plus: How to Make Greek Yogurt
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, chipotle, brown sugar, salt and pepper.
Step 2
Stir the bacon, red onion, and chives into the dressing. Gently fold in the hard-boiled eggs until completely coated with the dressing.
Step 3
Chill and serve with crackers, toasts, vegetables, or in a sandwich.
