Smoky Egg Salad with Bacon and Greek Yogurt
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2014

This egg salad is made with a smoky Greek yogurt dressing, which pairs perfectly with some savory, crunchy bacon, red onions and chives. Plus: How to Make Greek Yogurt

Ingredients

  • 8 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
  • 3 strips bacon, cooked crisp and cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 1/4 medium red onion, diced
  • 3/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, chipotle, brown sugar, salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Stir the bacon, red onion, and chives into the dressing. Gently fold in the hard-boiled eggs until completely coated with the dressing.

Step 3    

Chill and serve with crackers, toasts, vegetables, or in a sandwich.

