Smoky Chipotle and Bacon Guacamole

This smoky, salty guacamole is a great game-day dip—but you might want to double it if you’re having friends over. Anything with bacon tends to disappear quickly. Plus: Great Game-Day Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the bacon, chipotle, onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.
Make Ahead
Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.
