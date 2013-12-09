Smoky Chipotle and Bacon Guacamole
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Emily Farris
November 2013

This smoky, salty guacamole is a great game-day dip—but you might want to double it if you’re having friends over. Anything with bacon tends to disappear quickly. Plus: Great Game-Day Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe Hass avocados
  • 8 ounces bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 2 canned chipotle peppers, dried and diced
  • 1/4 cup finely diced white onion
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step

Scoop the avocado into a bowl. Coarsely mash it with a fork. Stir in the bacon, chipotle, onion, jalapeño, lime juice, salt and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.

Make Ahead

Press plastic wrap firmly against the surface of the guacamole and refrigerate overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up