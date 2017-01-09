Smoky Chicken Cutlets with Herb-Roasted Sweet Potatoes 
© Justin Chapple
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
George Mendes
February 2017

New York chef George Mendes of Aldea and Lupulo marinates chicken cutlets in olive oil, smoky paprika and white wine, then quickly pan-fries them so they’re perfectly tender and juicy. Slideshow: More Chicken Breast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin  olive oil 
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine, preferably  Vinho Verde 
  • 1/2 small onion, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise 
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • 4 parsley sprigs 
  • 1 tablespoon sweet smoked paprika 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (1 1/2 to 2 pounds), butterflied  and pounded 1/4 inch thick 
  • 2 large sweet potatoes (3 pounds),  peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice 
  • 1 rosemary sprig 
  • 1 thyme sprig 
  • 1 bay leaf 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large resealable plastic bag, combine 1/2 cup of the olive oil with 1/4 cup of the wine. Add the onion, garlic, parsley, paprika, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Put the chicken in the bag with the marinade and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the sweet potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the rosemary, thyme and bay leaf; season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and golden. Discard the herb sprigs and bay leaf. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, remove the chicken from the marinade. Strain the marinade over a sieve into a bowl; discard the solids. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over moderately high heat. Cook the chicken in 2 batches, turning once, until golden and just cooked through, about  3 minutes per side. Transfer to plates, tent with foil and keep warm.  

Step 4    

Add the remaining 1/4 cup of wine to the skillet and boil over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the reserved marinade, bring to a boil  and cook until reduced by half, 2 minutes. Transfer the sweet potatoes to the plates with the chicken. Spoon the sauce over the chicken and serve. 

