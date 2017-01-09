Smoky Chicken Cutlets with Herb-Roasted Sweet Potatoes 

New York chef George Mendes of Aldea and Lupulo marinates chicken cutlets in olive oil, smoky paprika and white wine, then quickly pan-fries them so they’re perfectly tender and juicy. Slideshow: More Chicken Breast Recipes
How to Make It
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine 1/2 cup of the olive oil with 1/4 cup of the wine. Add the onion, garlic, parsley, paprika, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Put the chicken in the bag with the marinade and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours.
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the sweet potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the rosemary, thyme and bay leaf; season with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the potatoes are tender and golden. Discard the herb sprigs and bay leaf.
Meanwhile, remove the chicken from the marinade. Strain the marinade over a sieve into a bowl; discard the solids. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over moderately high heat. Cook the chicken in 2 batches, turning once, until golden and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to plates, tent with foil and keep warm.
Add the remaining 1/4 cup of wine to the skillet and boil over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the reserved marinade, bring to a boil and cook until reduced by half, 2 minutes. Transfer the sweet potatoes to the plates with the chicken. Spoon the sauce over the chicken and serve.
Author Name: Bryan Hall
Review Body: I saved the onions from the marinade to fry up at the end, but they soaked up a lot of the sauce so I didn't have quite enough for the chicken. But still, excellent recipe -- will definitely make again!
Date Published: 2017-01-18
Author Name: Ciara753
Review Body: This is gong to be one of my 'go to' recipe.
Date Published: 2017-01-25
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: Mouth-watering. Will definitely try it out.
Date Published: 2017-01-21
Author Name: kritzow
Review Body: Super easy and tasty! Everyone really enjoyed the flavors. I will add this to my rotation for nights where I need a quick dinner option. Served over a rice pilaf and oven roasted the sweet potatoes with evoo and a dusting of smoky paprika rather than rosemary, thyme and bay leaf which I felt was more complimentary to the flavors in the chicken.
Date Published: 2017-02-02
Author Name: GhostAf
Review Body: The recipe is really easy to follow and looks delicious. I think eve inexperienced individuals will be able to follow the recipe with no problems.
Date Published: 2017-01-22
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: Tender and I know will be mouth a watering experience when serve hot and aside from potatoes I will side it up with a little rice
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: JamesGreen26
Review Body: This just looks like a chicken marinara to me and I love chicken marinara :)
Date Published: 2017-05-08