Smoky Chicken Cutlets with Herb-Roasted Sweet Potatoes 

Author Name: Bryan Hall Review Body: I saved the onions from the marinade to fry up at the end, but they soaked up a lot of the sauce so I didn't have quite enough for the chicken. But still, excellent recipe -- will definitely make again! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-18

Author Name: Ciara753 Review Body: This is gong to be one of my 'go to' recipe. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-25

Author Name: TheJoeC Review Body: Mouth-watering. Will definitely try it out. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-21

Author Name: kritzow Review Body: Super easy and tasty! Everyone really enjoyed the flavors. I will add this to my rotation for nights where I need a quick dinner option. Served over a rice pilaf and oven roasted the sweet potatoes with evoo and a dusting of smoky paprika rather than rosemary, thyme and bay leaf which I felt was more complimentary to the flavors in the chicken. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-02

Author Name: GhostAf Review Body: The recipe is really easy to follow and looks delicious. I think eve inexperienced individuals will be able to follow the recipe with no problems. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-22

Author Name: marcuelcajon Review Body: Tender and I know will be mouth a watering experience when serve hot and aside from potatoes I will side it up with a little rice Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-16