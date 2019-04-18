Smoky Caesar Salad
Greg Dupree
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Paige Grandjean

Anchovies are arguably the best part of a Caesar salad. But since not everyone is a fan, we came up with the perfect substitution—canned smoked trout. Pleasantly salty and less fishy, it gives this make-ahead dressing tons of flavor. Splurge for good-quality sourdough from your local bakery for the croutons; it makes a big difference. Toss the salad together with the dressing just before serving to keep the lettuce nice and crunchy.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups 3/4-inch-cubed sourdough bread (about 6 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup olive oil, divided
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, smashed, divided
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 (3.9-ounce) can boneless, skinless smoked trout fillets in canola oil, undrained
  • 3/4 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated on a Microplane grater (about 1/2 cup), divided
  • 1 large pasteurized egg yolk
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 2 teaspoons drained capers
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 medium romaine lettuce hearts, cut into 1-inch-wide strips (about 8 cups)
  • 1 medium head radicchio, cored and cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips (about 4 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together bread cubes, 1/4 cup olive oil, 3 smashed garlic cloves, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper on a rimmed baking sheet until bread is evenly coated. Spread in a single layer.

Step 2    

Bake in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 12 to 16 minutes. Remove croutons from oven, and let cool completely, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, combine canned trout (with liquid), about one-third of the Parmesan, egg yolk, lemon juice, capers, Dijon, Worcestershire sauce, remaining smashed garlic clove, remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a blender. Process until smooth, about 20 seconds. With blender running, add remaining 1/4 cup olive oil in a slow, steady stream, processing until smooth, about 20 seconds.

Step 4    

Toss together dressing, romaine, radicchio, croutons, and one-third of the Parmesan in a large bowl until coated. Transfer to a serving platter, and top with remaining Parmesan.

