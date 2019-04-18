Smoky Caesar Salad

Anchovies are arguably the best part of a Caesar salad. But since not everyone is a fan, we came up with the perfect substitution—canned smoked trout. Pleasantly salty and less fishy, it gives this make-ahead dressing tons of flavor. Splurge for good-quality sourdough from your local bakery for the croutons; it makes a big difference. Toss the salad together with the dressing just before serving to keep the lettuce nice and crunchy.