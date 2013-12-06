Smoky Brussels Sprouts
© Ellie Miller
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Marc Meyer
October 2005

Marc Meyer is a fan of much-maligned brussels sprouts. He sautés them with smoky bacon, then adds sour cream for richness. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds brussels sprouts, halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 pound thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the brussels sprouts and cook over high heat until tender but still bright green, about 3 minutes. Drain well, reserving about 2 tablespoons of the cooking liquid.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, 7 minutes. Add the brussels sprouts and cook over moderately high heat for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the sour cream and the reserved cooking liquid and simmer over moderate heat until the brussels sprouts are coated. Season with salt and pepper, transfer to a bowl and serve.

