Smoky Baked Zucchini Chips with Whipped Feta

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 275°F with oven racks in top third and lower third of oven. Toss together zucchini slices, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt, za’atar, and Aleppo in a medium bowl until evenly coated. Arrange zucchini slices in a single layer on 2 wire racks lightly coated with cooking spray. Set racks inside 2 rimmed baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and crisp, 1 hour and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 45 minutes, rotating baking sheets top rack to bottom rack after 45 minutes. Let chips cool completely on baking sheets, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, process feta, labneh, and garlic in a food processor until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt; pulse to incorporate, about 5 times. With food processor running, pour 2 tablespoons oil through food chute, and process until well combined, about 10 seconds. Spoon dip into a bowl; cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.