Smoky Baked Zucchini Chips with Whipped Feta

Zucchini slices get unexpectedly crisp when they are baked for a long time at low heat. Za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend with sumac, sesame seeds, and other herbs, adds a nutty flavor, while Aleppo adds a hit of fruity spice. A quick, stir-together dip of salty feta and creamy labneh keeps it fresh—we love to serve extra with grilled meats or vegetables, or thin it with milk for a rich salad dressing.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 275°F with oven racks in top third and lower third of oven. Toss together zucchini slices, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt, za’atar, and Aleppo in a medium bowl until evenly coated. Arrange zucchini slices in a single layer on 2 wire racks lightly coated with cooking spray. Set racks inside 2 rimmed baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and crisp, 1 hour and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 45 minutes, rotating baking sheets top rack to bottom rack after 45 minutes. Let chips cool completely on baking sheets, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, process feta, labneh, and garlic in a food processor until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt; pulse to incorporate, about 5 times. With food processor running, pour 2 tablespoons oil through food chute, and process until well combined, about 10 seconds. Spoon dip into a bowl; cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.
Drizzle dip with remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil. Garnish with za’atar, Aleppo, and mint. Serve with zucchini chips.