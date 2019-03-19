Smoky Baked Zucchini Chips with Whipped Feta
Jen Causey
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Paige Grandjean

Zucchini slices get unexpectedly crisp when they are baked for a long time at low heat. Za’atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend with sumac, sesame seeds, and other herbs, adds a nutty flavor, while Aleppo adds a hit of fruity spice. A quick, stir-together dip of salty feta and creamy labneh keeps it fresh—we love to serve extra with grilled meats or vegetables, or thin it with milk for a rich salad dressing.

Ingredients

  • 2 medium zucchini (about 1 pound), cut on a mandoline into 1/16-inch-thick slices (about 4 cups)
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 teaspoon za’atar, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper, plus more for garnish
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup labneh (such as Karoun)
  • 1 small garlic clove, finely chopped (about 1/2 teaspoon)
  • 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Thinly sliced fresh mint, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 275°F with oven racks in top third and lower third of oven. Toss together zucchini slices, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon salt, za’atar, and Aleppo in a medium bowl until evenly coated. Arrange zucchini slices in a single layer on 2 wire racks lightly coated with cooking spray. Set racks inside 2 rimmed baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and crisp, 1 hour and 15 minutes to 1 hour and 45 minutes, rotating baking sheets top rack to bottom rack after 45 minutes. Let chips cool completely on baking sheets, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, process feta, labneh, and garlic in a food processor until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt; pulse to incorporate, about 5 times. With food processor running, pour 2 tablespoons oil through food chute, and process until well combined, about 10 seconds. Spoon dip into a bowl; cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.

Step 3    

Drizzle dip with remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil. Garnish with za’atar, Aleppo, and mint. Serve with zucchini chips.

