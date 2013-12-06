Smoky Apple

© Tina Rupp
Mistral • Boston Not to be confused with the candy-sweet apple martini, this cocktail combines rich blended scotch with apple schnapps and spicy Angostura bitters. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill two-thirds of a pint glass with ice. Add the scotch, apple schnapps and bitters and stir until completely chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the apple slice.
