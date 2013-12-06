Smoky Apple
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Mistral • Boston Not to be confused with the candy-sweet apple martini, this cocktail combines rich blended scotch with apple schnapps and spicy Angostura bitters. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces blended scotch
  • 1 1/2 ounces apple schnapps
  • Dash of Angostura bitters
  • 1 thin slice of Granny Smith apple

How to Make It

Step

Fill two-thirds of a pint glass with ice. Add the scotch, apple schnapps and bitters and stir until completely chilled. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the apple slice.

