Smokey Guacamole
Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)

Ingredients

  • 3 avocados, halved and pitted
  • Juice of half a lime, plus more to taste
  • 1⁄2 medium red onion, finely chopped
  • 2 plum tomatoes—cored, seeded and diced
  • 1 1⁄2 tablespoons pureed canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
  • 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • Kosher salt

In a bowl, use a fork to lightly mash the avocados with the lime juice, leaving the avocado as chunky as you like. Stir in the onion, tomatoes, chipotle puree and cilantro. Season to taste with salt and more lime juice, if needed. Cover the surface with plastic wrap until ready to serve, up to 2 hours.

