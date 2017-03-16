Smokey Guacamole

Slideshow: More Guacamole Recipes Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)
How to Make It
Step
In a bowl, use a fork to lightly mash the avocados with the lime juice, leaving the avocado as chunky as you like. Stir in the onion, tomatoes, chipotle puree and cilantro. Season to taste with salt and more lime juice, if needed. Cover the surface with plastic wrap until ready to serve, up to 2 hours.
