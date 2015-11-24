Smokey Chipotle Chicken Noodle Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Be sure to include some of the adobo sauce with the chipotles for even more smokey flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, sliced
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped chipotles in adobo
  • 5 ounces no-boil lasagna noodles, broken into pieces
  • Crumbled queso fresco for garnish
  • Cilantro leaves for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, carrots, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the chicken, stock, and chipotles bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Stir in the lasagna noodles and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro.

