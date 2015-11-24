Smokey Chipotle Chicken Noodle Soup

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, carrots, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the chicken, stock, and chipotles bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Stir in the lasagna noodles and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro.