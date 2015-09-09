Smoked Whitefish Tartare with Herb Oil

This easy and delicious smoked-fish starter takes just a half-hour to make. Slideshow: More Fast French Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the fava beans or peas for 1 minute. Drain and cool in a bowl of ice water for 1 minute. Drain well; if using favas, slip off and discard the tough outer skins. Transfer the beans or peas to a bowl.
In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the parsley and chives and season with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of the herb oil to the favas in the bowl along with the smoked fish, microgreens and lime juice. Toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper and the piment d'Espelette.
In another bowl, whisk the crème fraîche and lemon juice. Spoon the tartare onto plates and dollop the lemon cream alongside. Drizzle the remaining herb oil on top and serve.
Notes
The mildly spicy Basque chile powder piment d'Espelette is available at specialty food stores and from Amazon.com.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5