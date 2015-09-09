Smoked Whitefish Tartare with Herb Oil
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Amelie Darvas
October 2015

This easy and delicious smoked-fish starter takes just a half-hour to make. Slideshow: More Fast French Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound fava beans, shelled or 1/2 cup frozen baby peas
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound smoked whitefish, skinned and cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed microgreens
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon piment d'Espelette (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 1 tablespoon fresh Meyer lemon or lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the fava beans or peas for 1 minute. Drain and cool in a bowl of ice water for 1 minute. Drain well; if using favas, slip off and discard the tough outer skins. Transfer the beans or peas to a bowl.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the parsley and chives and season with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of the herb oil to the favas in the bowl along with the smoked fish, microgreens and lime juice. Toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper and the piment d'Espelette.

Step 3    

In another bowl, whisk the crème fraîche and lemon juice. Spoon the tartare onto plates and dollop the lemon cream alongside. Drizzle the remaining herb oil on top and serve. 

Notes

The mildly spicy Basque chile powder piment d'Espelette is available at specialty food stores and from Amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

A brisk, savory Muscadet.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up