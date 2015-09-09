Smoked Whitefish Tartare with Herb Oil

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the fava beans or peas for 1 minute. Drain and cool in a bowl of ice water for 1 minute. Drain well; if using favas, slip off and discard the tough outer skins. Transfer the beans or peas to a bowl.

Step 2 In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the parsley and chives and season with salt and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons of the herb oil to the favas in the bowl along with the smoked fish, microgreens and lime juice. Toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper and the piment d'Espelette.