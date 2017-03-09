Smoked Whitefish Pizza with Seeded Crust
At Waypoint in Cambridge, Massachusetts, chef Michael Scelfo smokes local cod from Gloucester to make the whitefish salad that tops this rich seafood pizza. Any quality store-bought smoked whitefish, however—such as pollock, trout, sturgeon or sable—will work well here.
- Servings: One 12-inch pizza
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
- 2 teaspoons sesame seeds
- 2 teaspoons poppy seeds
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced celery
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup finely chopped chives, plus more for garnish
- 2 cups flaked skinless, boneless smoked whitefish (10 ounces)
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 1 pound pizza dough
- Semolina flour, for dusting
- 1/2 cup mascarpone, at room temperature
- 2 tablespoons capers, patted dry
- 1 large egg beaten with 2 tablespoons milk
- Extra-virgin olive oil, small dill sprigs and lemon wedges, for serving
How to make this recipe
Preheat the oven to 450°. Place a pizza stone on the lower rack and heat for at least 30 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix the caraway, sesame and poppy seeds, the garlic and onion powders and the sea salt. In a medium bowl, mix the celery, mayonnaise, sour cream and the 1/4 cup of chives. Fold in the whitefish and season with kosher salt and pepper.
Stretch the pizza dough to a 12-inch round and transfer to a semolina-dusted pizza peel. Spread the mascarpone all over the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border, then dollop with the whitefish salad. Scatter the capers over the top.
Carefully slide the pizza onto the hot stone and bake for 6 minutes, until the crust is puffed and just starting to brown. Using tongs, return the pizza to the peel. Brush the crust with the egg wash and sprinkle generously with the seed mixture. Slide the pizza back onto the stone and bake for 5 to 8 minutes longer, until the crust is browned and the bottom is crisp. Drizzle with olive oil, top with chives and dill sprigs and serve with lemon wedges.
Make Ahead
The whitefish salad can be refrigerated overnight.