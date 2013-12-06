Smoked Trout Spread
Put together this buttery spread, flavored with lemon and dill, in a matter of minutes. Serve with sesame crackers, toast or bagel chips.  Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • One 4-ounce smoked trout fillet, skin and any stray bones removed, flesh flaked
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine the trout, butter, dill and lemon zest. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides once or twice. Transfer the mixture to a crock.

Make Ahead

The spread can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 1 day.

Suggested Pairing

A crisp, aromatic Sauvignon Blanc: Turley's J. Fritz Sauvignon Blanc; Rochioli from California or Didier Dagueneau from France.

