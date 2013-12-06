Smoked Trout Spread

Put together this buttery spread, flavored with lemon and dill, in a matter of minutes. Serve with sesame crackers, toast or bagel chips. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine the trout, butter, dill and lemon zest. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides once or twice. Transfer the mixture to a crock.
Make Ahead
The spread can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 1 day.
Suggested Pairing
A crisp, aromatic Sauvignon Blanc: Turley's J. Fritz Sauvignon Blanc; Rochioli from California or Didier Dagueneau from France.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5