Smoked-Trout Crackers with Broken Tapenade
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Eli Dahlin
April 2017

Chef Eli Dahlin of Dame in Portland, Oregon, heats this two-ingredient olive tapenade to draw out the olive oil. The result is a quick, briny sauce that is fantastic drizzled on smoked fish, roasted vegetables or a sandwich layered with spicy cured meats. Slideshow: More Trout Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled 
  • Seeded crackers 
  • 12 ounce smoked-trout fillets, skin and bones discarded and flesh flaked 
  • Baby arugula, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the olives with the olive oil until finely chopped. Scrape into a small saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates and the mixture looks broken, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the tapenade to a small bowl. Clean the food processor. 

Step 2    

In the food processor, puree the feta until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl. To serve, spread the feta on crackers and top with the smoked trout, broken tapenade and arugula.

Make Ahead

The feta puree and the broken tapenade can be refrigerated separately overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

