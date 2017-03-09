Smoked-Trout Crackers with Broken Tapenade

Chef Eli Dahlin of Dame in Portland, Oregon, heats this two-ingredient olive tapenade to draw out the olive oil. The result is a quick, briny sauce that is fantastic drizzled on smoked fish, roasted vegetables or a sandwich layered with spicy cured meats. Slideshow: More Trout Recipes
In a food processor, pulse the olives with the olive oil until finely chopped. Scrape into a small saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the oil separates and the mixture looks broken, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the tapenade to a small bowl. Clean the food processor.
In the food processor, puree the feta until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl. To serve, spread the feta on crackers and top with the smoked trout, broken tapenade and arugula.
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: From presentation to taste, this dish is a must try
Date Published: 2017-05-13