Smoked Trout-Caraway Rillettes
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 1/2 cups
Kay Chun
November 2015

Lebneh is yogurt that’s been strained to remove all the whey, resulting in a thick, creamy fresh cheese. Here, it provides the base for a light and tangy smoked trout spread.  Slideshow: More Healthy Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups lebneh
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallot
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
  • 3 thinly sliced scallions, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 smoked trout fillets (12 ounces), skinned, meat flaked into large pieces
  • Spicy Quick-Pickled Radishes and rye crackers, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine the lebneh, shallot, olive oil, caraway seeds and the 3 sliced scallions; season with salt and pepper and mix well. Gently fold in the flaked trout. Garnish the rillettes with scallions and serve at room temperature with pickled radishes and rye crackers.

Make Ahead

The rillettes can be refrigerated for 2 to 3 days and brought to room temperature before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up