Smoked Trout-Caraway Rillettes

Lebneh is yogurt that’s been strained to remove all the whey, resulting in a thick, creamy fresh cheese. Here, it provides the base for a light and tangy smoked trout spread. Slideshow: More Healthy Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the lebneh, shallot, olive oil, caraway seeds and the 3 sliced scallions; season with salt and pepper and mix well. Gently fold in the flaked trout. Garnish the rillettes with scallions and serve at room temperature with pickled radishes and rye crackers.
Author Name: Shelbyfriesen
Review Body: This is a dish that I make for special occasions! It's not a traditional rillette but it is a fast and easy way to make something upscale and elegant. Always a crowd pleaser!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-14