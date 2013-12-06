Smoked Trout and Roasted Garlic Dip
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 1/2 cups
Grace Parisi
December 1996

This smoky dip goes nicely with pita crisps, vegetables, breadsticks and (best of all) toasted brioche. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 large unpeeled head of garlic, top quarter trimeed off
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme plus 5 whole sprigs
  • 1 fresh rosemary sprig
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 pound smoked trout fillets, skin removed, meat flaked
  • 3/4 pound cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup half-and-half
  • 2 teaspoons minced lemon zest
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Set the garlic cut side up on a large square of foil and top with 3 thyme sprigs, the rosemary and the olive oil. Wrap tightly in foil and roast for about 1 hour, or until softened and caramelized. Let cool in the foil. Squeeze the softened garlic cloves from the skins into a bowl and mash with a fork.

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the trout until finely chopped. Add the cream cheese, half-and-half and lemon zest and process until combined. Add to the roasted garlic, along with the minced thyme and pepper. Garnish with the remaining 2 thyme sprigs.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated for up to 4 days; let return to room temperature before serving.

