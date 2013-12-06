Smoked Trout
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Eric Ripert
April 2000

This trout is grilled with indirect heat: it's not placed directly above the fire, but on a rack next to it. The fish cooks slowly and, when wood chips are added to the fire, develops a smoky flavor.    Amazing Seafood Recipes  

Ingredients

  • Six 3/4-pound trout, cleaned
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup hardwood chips, soaked in water for 30 minutes and drained
  • 3 lemons, halved

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a charcoal grill or heat 1 burner on a gas grill to moderately high. Season the trout inside and out with salt and pepper. When the coals are hot, rake them to one side. Sprinkle half of the wood chips over the coals. Or, for a gas grill, add the chips to a heavy-duty foil pan and set it directly on the burner. Oil the grill opposite the heat source.

Step 2    

Set the trout, backbone toward the heat, on the oiled grill. Cover and grill the trout for 15 minutes. Carefully turn the trout and sprinkle the remaining wood chips over the coals or add them to the foil pan. Cover and cook until the trout are opaque throughout, about 15 minutes more. Serve with the lemon halves.

Suggested Pairing

Pair the fish with a Sauvignon Blanc-Sémillon blend.

