Smoked Trout

Step 1

Light a charcoal grill or heat 1 burner on a gas grill to moderately high. Season the trout inside and out with salt and pepper. When the coals are hot, rake them to one side. Sprinkle half of the wood chips over the coals. Or, for a gas grill, add the chips to a heavy-duty foil pan and set it directly on the burner. Oil the grill opposite the heat source.