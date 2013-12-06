Smoked Tomato Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2 CUPS
Grace Parisi
August 1995

Serve with watercress, raw spinach, steamed potatoes, or grilled white-fleshed fish.  Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1 pound plum tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat a rangetop grill or heat a large grill pan or cast-iron skillet. Add the tomatoes, cover with a metal bowl or pot lid and cook over high heat, turning once, until the skins are charred, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Discard the tomato skins and transfer the tomatoes to a food processor. Add the garlic, 2 tablespoons of water, the olive oil, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and mustard and process until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Let the dressing stand at room temperature for 3 to 5 hours. Stir in the parsley just before serving.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated, covered, for up to 3 days.

Notes

One Tablespoon Calories 11 kcal, Protein .1 gm, Carbohydrate .7 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat .9 gm, Saturated Fat .2 gm.

