Smoked Tofu–Stuffed Vegetables 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat the 1/3 cup of olive oil. Add the tofu, finely chopped onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl and stir in the parsley, mint, scallions, miso and capers. Season with salt.

Step 2 Trim as little as possible from the bottom of the vegetables so they sit flat. Cut off the top 1/4 inch of the small onions and tomatoes. Lay the zucchini flat and trim 1/4 inch lengthwise off the top. Set the vegetable tops aside. Using a small spoon, scoop out the insides of the vegetables, leaving 1/4-inch-thick walls.