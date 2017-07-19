Smoked Tofu–Stuffed Vegetables 
Joanna Van Mulder
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Angèle Ferreux-Maeght
August 2017

In place of a more traditional veal, pork or beef filling, Parisian chef Angèle Ferreux-Maeght stuffs the vegetables in this Provençal-inspired recipe with a firm smoked tofu and plenty of fresh herbs and garlic. The smokiness of the tofu gives the vegetables a slightly meaty quality. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing 
  • 3/4 pound smoked tofu, finely chopped 
  • 1 medium yellow onion,  finely chopped, plus 3 small  yellow onions 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 cup packed parsley leaves, chopped 
  • 1/2 cup packed mint leaves, chopped  
  • 5 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 3 tablespoons white miso 
  • 1 tablespoon capers, drained and chopped 
  • Fine gray sea salt 
  • 6 firm-ripe small heirloom tomatoes 
  • 3 small zucchini 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat the 1/3 cup of olive oil. Add the tofu, finely chopped onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl and stir in the parsley, mint, scallions, miso and capers. Season with salt. 

Step 2    

Trim as little as possible from the bottom of the vegetables so they sit flat.  Cut off the top 1/4 inch of the small onions and tomatoes. Lay the zucchini flat and trim 1/4 inch lengthwise off the top. Set the vegetable tops aside. Using a small spoon, scoop out the insides of the vegetables, leaving 1/4-inch-thick walls. 

Step 3    

Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil and arrange the vegetables on the baking sheet. Spoon the filling into the vegetables and cover with the tops. Bake until the vegetables are  tender and the filling is hot, 20 to 22 minutes for the tomatoes and 25 to  30 minutes for the onions and zucchini. Transfer to a platter and serve. 

Make Ahead

The tofu filling can be refrigerated overnight. 

