Smoked Shrimp
© Rick Poon
Yield
Serves : 4-6 hors d'oeuvre servings
Marcia Kiesel
March 1997

One bite of these shrimp and a swig of vodka will instantly transport you to Scandinavia. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the sugar, caraway seeds and salt with 1 cup of water. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the shrimp, cover and refrigerate fro 30 minutes; drain.

Step 2    

Add the chiles, if using them, to the Light Tea-Smoking Mixture. Smoke the shrimp according to the Basic">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/light-tea-smoking-mixture">Basic Wok-Smoking Method until they are just cooked through and have a burnished look, 7 to 8 minutes. Serve with the remoulade sauce.

