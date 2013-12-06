Smoked Shrimp

One bite of these shrimp and a swig of vodka will instantly transport you to Scandinavia. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the sugar, caraway seeds and salt with 1 cup of water. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the shrimp, cover and refrigerate fro 30 minutes; drain.
Add the chiles, if using them, to the Light Tea-Smoking Mixture. Smoke the shrimp according to the Basic">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/light-tea-smoking-mixture">Basic Wok-Smoking Method until they are just cooked through and have a burnished look, 7 to 8 minutes. Serve with the remoulade sauce.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Sarah Keith
Review Body: I would love to review but am so turned off by all of the ads that pop up while I am trying to access and then view the recipe that I find it totally not worth my time. I am truly a bit disgusted by the barrage of ads. Food & Wine, find another way to pay instead of being a huge inconvenience to your customers!!!!!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-10-01