How to Make It

Step 1 On a lightly floured work surface, roll out one sheet of puff pastry to a 9-by-14-inch rectangle. Using an inverted 14-inch bowl as a guide, cut a half circle out of the pastry. Using an inverted 8-inch bowl as a guide, cut a smaller half circle out of the larger one to form half the ring of the wreath. Repeat with the remaining sheet of puff pastry. Arrange the ring halves in a wreath shape on a large unrimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, pressing the ends together to seal. Cut the pastry scraps into 2-by-4-inch strips. Transfer the strips to another large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze all the pastry until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°. Using a pastry brush, brush off any excess flour from the pastry wreath and strips. Using a small spoon, spread the lingonberry jam in the center of the pastry wreath. Arrange the smoked sausage pieces on the jam to form a circle. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat the inner and outer rings of the pastry wreath with egg wash. Lay the pastry strips over the sausage, leaving space between the strips to allow the steam to escape. Press the inner and outer edges of the wreath to flatten the pastry, then decoratively pinch the edges to seal. Freeze the smoked sausage wreath until chilled, about 15 minutes.