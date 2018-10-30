Hillshire Farm® Smoked Sausage encased in crisp puff pastry forms a festive, edible wreath that’s perfect for holiday entertaining. A layer of lingonberry jam lends a sweet-tart flavor that balances the smoky sausage. Crispy fried herbs—bay leaves, thyme, and rosemary—tucked decoratively into the baked wreath are an outstanding, and delicious, garnish.
How to Make It
On a lightly floured work surface, roll out one sheet of puff pastry to a 9-by-14-inch rectangle. Using an inverted 14-inch bowl as a guide, cut a half circle out of the pastry. Using an inverted 8-inch bowl as a guide, cut a smaller half circle out of the larger one to form half the ring of the wreath. Repeat with the remaining sheet of puff pastry. Arrange the ring halves in a wreath shape on a large unrimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, pressing the ends together to seal. Cut the pastry scraps into 2-by-4-inch strips. Transfer the strips to another large baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze all the pastry until chilled, about 15 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 400°. Using a pastry brush, brush off any excess flour from the pastry wreath and strips. Using a small spoon, spread the lingonberry jam in the center of the pastry wreath. Arrange the smoked sausage pieces on the jam to form a circle. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat the inner and outer rings of the pastry wreath with egg wash. Lay the pastry strips over the sausage, leaving space between the strips to allow the steam to escape. Press the inner and outer edges of the wreath to flatten the pastry, then decoratively pinch the edges to seal. Freeze the smoked sausage wreath until chilled, about 15 minutes.
Brush the smoked sausage wreath with egg wash, then season with sea salt and black pepper. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until the pastry is golden and puffed. Let stand for 15 minutes, then decoratively tuck fried bay leaves, and thyme and rosemary sprigs into the wreath. Serve with mustard or additional lingonberry jam.
Notes
In a large deep skillet, heat ½ inch canola oil until just shimmering. Fry fresh herbs (bay leaves, and thyme and rosemary sprigs) in batches until the sizzling stops, about 20 seconds. Transfer to paper towels to drain and crisp; season with salt.