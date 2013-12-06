Smoked Salmon Tartare
Not far from Patricia Wells' village in Provence, there's a centuries-old trout farm. The farm smokes its own salmon trout, curing it lightly with the local olive oil. Wells always has the delicacy on hand and loves to serve it "tartare style"; that is, hand-chopped and blended with crème fraîche and dill. (Do not attempt this in a food processor or the mixture will turn mushy.) Since smoked salmon trout can be hard to find in America, she has used smoked salmon in this recipe.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced smoked salmon
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill, plus additional for garnish
  • Toasted baguette slices

How to Make It

Step

Lay each slice of salmon flat on a cutting board and cut into matchstick-size strips, then cut crosswise into 1/4-inch dice. In a medium bowl, toss the salmon gently with the crème fraîche and the 1/4 cup dill. Transfer the tartare to a serving bowl and garnish with the additional dill. Pass the baguette toasts separately.

Make Ahead

The tartare can be refrigerated for up to 2 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Champagne or a dry white wine goes nicely with this unusual smoked tartare. Try a fresh and fragrant French Sancerre, an oak-aged California or New Zealand Fumé Blanc or a California or French Riesling.

