Smoked Salmon Tartare

Not far from Patricia Wells' village in Provence, there's a centuries-old trout farm. The farm smokes its own salmon trout, curing it lightly with the local olive oil. Wells always has the delicacy on hand and loves to serve it "tartare style"; that is, hand-chopped and blended with crème fraîche and dill. (Do not attempt this in a food processor or the mixture will turn mushy.) Since smoked salmon trout can be hard to find in America, she has used smoked salmon in this recipe.
How to Make It
Lay each slice of salmon flat on a cutting board and cut into matchstick-size strips, then cut crosswise into 1/4-inch dice. In a medium bowl, toss the salmon gently with the crème fraîche and the 1/4 cup dill. Transfer the tartare to a serving bowl and garnish with the additional dill. Pass the baguette toasts separately.
