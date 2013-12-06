Smoked Salmon Tartare

Not far from Patricia Wells' village in Provence, there's a centuries-old trout farm. The farm smokes its own salmon trout, curing it lightly with the local olive oil. Wells always has the delicacy on hand and loves to serve it "tartare style"; that is, hand-chopped and blended with crème fraîche and dill. (Do not attempt this in a food processor or the mixture will turn mushy.) Since smoked salmon trout can be hard to find in America, she has used smoked salmon in this recipe.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips