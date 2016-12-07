Smoked Salmon Smørrebrød 
© Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Claus Meyer 
January 2017

This gorgeous open-face rye sandwich from chef Claus Meyer of the Great Northern Food Hall in Grand Central Station makes for the perfect light lunch or, when cut into smaller squares, an impressive hors d’oeuvre. Slideshow: More Open-Faced Sandwiches Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 fennel bulb—halved lengthwise, cored and very thinly sliced  
  • 1/2 Granny Smith apple, cored and very thinly sliced 
  • 3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 3 tablespoons crème fraîche 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons skyr (Icelandic yogurt) or Greek yogurt  
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh horseradish  
  • Pinch of sugar 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Unsalted European-style butter, softened, for spreading 
  • 4 slices of dense rye bread 
  • 1/2 pound sliced smoked salmon 
  • Small dill sprigs and flaky sea salt, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Add the sliced fennel and apple and let sit until crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain well and pat dry. In a medium bowl, toss the fennel and apple with 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the crème fraîche with the skyr, horseradish, sugar and the remaining 2 teaspoons  of lemon juice. Season the horseradish crème with salt. 

Step 3    

Spread butter on the rye bread and arrange the smoked salmon on top.  Dollop the horseradish crème on the salmon, then top with the fennel-apple salad. Garnish with dill and sprinkle with flaky sea salt; serve.

Make Ahead

The horseradish crème can be refrigerated overnight.

