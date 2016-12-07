Smoked Salmon Smørrebrød 

This gorgeous open-face rye sandwich from chef Claus Meyer of the Great Northern Food Hall in Grand Central Station makes for the perfect light lunch or, when cut into smaller squares, an impressive hors d’oeuvre. Slideshow: More Open-Faced Sandwiches Recipes
How to Make It
Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Add the sliced fennel and apple and let sit until crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain well and pat dry. In a medium bowl, toss the fennel and apple with 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the crème fraîche with the skyr, horseradish, sugar and the remaining 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Season the horseradish crème with salt.
Spread butter on the rye bread and arrange the smoked salmon on top. Dollop the horseradish crème on the salmon, then top with the fennel-apple salad. Garnish with dill and sprinkle with flaky sea salt; serve.
Make Ahead
Author Name: Sarah Christie
Review Body: we all enjoyed this immensely as a weeknight meal (+ a salad)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-04
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: As a guy who is trying to stay lean, I eat this every night as dinner, thanks!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-10
Author Name: Rick Edmondson
Review Body: The salmon makes this dish unbelievably good
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-16
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: This looks absolutely amazing! Will be giving it a go!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-15