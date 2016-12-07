Smoked Salmon Smørrebrød 

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a medium bowl with ice water. Add the sliced fennel and apple and let sit until crisp, about 10 minutes. Drain well and pat dry. In a medium bowl, toss the fennel and apple with 1 teaspoon of the lemon juice.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the crème fraîche with the skyr, horseradish, sugar and the remaining 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Season the horseradish crème with salt.