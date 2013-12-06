Smoked Salmon Salad with Orange Vinaigrette

The citrusy vinaigrette makes a lively dressing for the rich smoked salmon or for canned fish. Marcia Kiesel serves the salad with boiled potatoes, white rice or lentils as a light supper; as a lunch, she serves it with crackers.Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, combine the orange juice, olive oil, lemon juice and orange zest and season with salt and pepper. Add the salmon and red onion and toss to coat with the dressing. Arrange the salad on a plate and serve.
Notes
Use water-packed salmon or tuna, or try the delicious and delicate smoked whitefish.
Suggested Pairing
The oily richness of smoked salmon is a classic match with the lemony-dry tartness of Champagne. Look for nonvintage bruts from Taittinger or Perrier-Jouët.
