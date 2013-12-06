Smoked Salmon Salad with Orange Vinaigrette
The citrusy vinaigrette makes a lively dressing for the rich smoked salmon or for canned fish. Marcia Kiesel serves the salad with boiled potatoes, white rice or lentils as a light supper; as a lunch, she serves it with crackers.Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped orange zest
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 pound sliced smoked salmon,cut into thick strips, or two 5 1/2 - to 6-ounce cans of fish, drained and broken up (see Note)
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine the orange juice, olive oil, lemon juice and orange zest and season with salt and pepper. Add the salmon and red onion and toss to coat with the dressing. Arrange the salad on a plate and serve.

Notes

Use water-packed salmon or tuna, or try the delicious and delicate smoked whitefish.

Suggested Pairing

The oily richness of smoked salmon is a classic match with the lemony-dry tartness of Champagne. Look for nonvintage bruts from Taittinger or Perrier-Jouët.

