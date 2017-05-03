Smoked Salmon Salad with Dill Sauce 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sauce In a small bowl, stir the crème fraîche with the dill and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 2 Make the dressing In a medium saucepan, cook the butter over moderate heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add the capers and fry until crisp, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate and reserve. Strain the browned butter into a small bowl. Whisk in the vinegar and mustard, then slowly whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.