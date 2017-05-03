Smoked Salmon Salad with Dill Sauce 
Andrew Zimmern
June 2017

This vibrant salad is an homage to Stockholm’s multitudinous hot smoked fish, including salmon, eel and whitefish. Andrew Zimmern hides dill cream under a thatch of haricots verts and mixed greens. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

DILL SAUCE :

  • 6 tablespoons crème fraîche 
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

DRESSING :

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced 
  • 1/4 cup drained capers 
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar 
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin  olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper  

SALAD :

  • 5 ounces haricots verts,  trimmed  
  • One 12-ounce head of Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated (3 cups) 
  • One 12-ounce head of red butter lettuce, leaves separated (3 cups) 
  • 2 cups baby arugula  
  • 1 cup young watercress, trimmed 
  • 4 radishes, very thinly sliced, preferably on  a mandoline 
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon chopped dill 
  • 2/3 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 
  • 12 ounces hot-smoked salmon, torn into large flakes 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the sauce In a small bowl, stir the crème fraîche  with the dill and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.  

Step 2    

Make the dressing In  a medium saucepan, cook the butter over moderate heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes. Add the capers and fry until crisp, about 1 minute. Using  a slotted spoon, transfer to  a paper towel–lined plate and reserve. Strain the browned butter into a small bowl. Whisk in the vinegar and mustard, then slowly whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. 

Step 3    

Make the salad Fill a medium bowl with ice water. In  a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the haricots verts until crisp-tender, about  4 minutes. Drain and transfer  to the ice water. Drain and pat dry; halve the beans crosswise. In a large bowl, combine the haricots verts and reserved capers with both lettuces,  the arugula, watercress, radishes, scallions, dill and  tomatoes. Gently toss with the dressing. Spread the dill sauce on plates. Mound the salad and salmon on top; serve.

Make Ahead

The dill sauce can be refrigerated overnight.

