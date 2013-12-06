Smoked Salmon Rolls with Salmon Caviar
Yield
Serves : 12 APPETIZER OR 4 FIRST-COURSE SERVINGS
Patricia Wells
June 1998

Ingredients

  • 4 paper-thin slices smoked salmon (about 4 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons thick crÈme frÂiche
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh dill, plus sprigs for garnish
  • A few drops of fresh lemon juice, to taste
  • 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish, to taste (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon salmon roe

How to Make It

Step 1    

Prepare a 3-by-6 inch cardboard template. Place the salmon slices on the cardboard and trim to even rectangles. Finely chop the salmon trimmings. In a small bowl, combine the trimmings with the crème frâiche, minced dill, lemon juice and horseradish; taste for seasoning.  

Step 2    

Place a salmon rectangle on a clean work surface. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the cream mixture in a thin lengthwise line, in the center of the salmon. Roll the salmon up, lengthwise, cigar style, to enclose the cream. The two long edges of the salmon rectangle should slightly overlap. Arrange the rolls, seam side up, on a flat plate. Repeat with the remaining salmon rectangles, arranging them in a single layer on the plate. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours but not more than 24 hours.

Suggested Pairing

A white full of vitality, such as Loire Valley SavenniÈres.

