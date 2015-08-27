Smoked Salmon Macaroni Salad with Spinach, Lemon and Goat Cheese
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 3
Kristen Stevens
April 2014

This bright and flavorful smoked salmon macaroni salad with spinach, lemon and goat cheese is sure to become a summertime favorite.  Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 ounces macaroni (1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, finely minced
  • 2 ounces smoked salmon (not lox; 1/4 cup)
  • 2 ounces goat cheese
  • 3 thin slices of lemon, cut into 16 slivers each
  • 1 cup roughly chopped spinach 
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, freshly squeezed lemon juice, freshly ground pepper and garlic.

Step 3    

Add the macaroni, smoked salmon, goat cheese, lemon slivers and the spinach to the bowl. Toss to coat evenly with the dressing, then season with sea salt.

