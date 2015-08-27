© Kristen Stevens
This bright and flavorful smoked salmon macaroni salad with spinach, lemon and goat cheese is sure to become a summertime favorite. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, freshly squeezed lemon juice, freshly ground pepper and garlic.
Step 3
Add the macaroni, smoked salmon, goat cheese, lemon slivers and the spinach to the bowl. Toss to coat evenly with the dressing, then season with sea salt.
