Smoked Salmon Involtini with Artichoke Hearts
© Linda Pugliese
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 32 hors d'oeuvres
Marcia Kiesel
December 2008

Ingredients

  • 16 small marinated artichoke hearts, drained, plus 1 teaspoon of the oil from the jar
  • 1/2 cup packed celery leaves
  • 1/2 pound thinly sliced smoked salmon, cut into thirty-two 4-inch-by-1-inch strips
  • 1/2 small red onion, cut into thin 1-inch-long strips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Pat the artichoke hearts dry with paper towels and halve them lengthwise. Arrange the artichoke hearts cut side down on a lightly oiled baking sheet and roast for 5 minutes, until sizzling. Carefully transfer the artichokes to a plate. Arrange the celery leaves on the baking sheet and coat with the reserved artichoke oil. Roast for 3 minutes, until the leaves are crisp.

Step 2    

Wrap each piece of the smoked salmon around an artichoke half and a few of the onion strips and transfer to a platter. Garnish with the crisp celery leaves and serve.

