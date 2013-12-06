Smoked-Salmon Carpaccio with Brioche and Caviar
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eric Ripert
January 2010

Eric Ripert pounds smoked salmon paper-thin, like beef carpaccio, then serves it with brioche and salmon caviar.      More Recipes by Eric Ripert  More Seafood Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 8 thin slices of smoked salmon
  • Four 1/4-inch-thick slices of crustless brioche, toasted
  • 3 tablespoons crème fraîche
  • 1 ounce salmon caviar

How to Make It

Step

Set 2 slices of the salmon on a sheet of plastic wrap, overlapping slightly; cover with a second sheet. Gently pound until the salmon is paper-thin. Peel off the plastic and arrange the salmon on a plate. Repeat with the remaining salmon. Spread the brioche toasts with crème fraîche and top with the caviar. Serve the toasts with the salmon.

Suggested Pairing

Champagne would be a classic pairing, but Aldo Sohm's choice is unexpected: sake. The Kasumi Tsuru Yamahai Ginjo is silky and rich—just the thing for this luscious salmon. A similar ginjo-style sake that's a bit easier to find is the lightly melony Rihaku Wandering Poet.

