Smoked-Salmon Carpaccio with Brioche and Caviar

Eric Ripert pounds smoked salmon paper-thin, like beef carpaccio, then serves it with brioche and salmon caviar.


Set 2 slices of the salmon on a sheet of plastic wrap, overlapping slightly; cover with a second sheet. Gently pound until the salmon is paper-thin. Peel off the plastic and arrange the salmon on a plate. Repeat with the remaining salmon. Spread the brioche toasts with crème fraîche and top with the caviar. Serve the toasts with the salmon.

Champagne would be a classic pairing, but Aldo Sohm's choice is unexpected: sake. The Kasumi Tsuru Yamahai Ginjo is silky and rich—just the thing for this luscious salmon. A similar ginjo-style sake that's a bit easier to find is the lightly melony Rihaku Wandering Poet.
