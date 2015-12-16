Smoked Salmon and Potato Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
June 2014

This riff on the flavors of finnan haddie has salmon stepping in for haddock. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 pounds baking potatoes
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 8 ounces hot smoked salmon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill fronds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium heat until hot, stir the onions, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Peel and dice the potatoes. Stir in the potatoes and stock bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are very soft and starting to fall apart, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Stir in the cream and crumble the salmon into the soup. Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the dill fronds.

