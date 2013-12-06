Smoked Salmon and Onion Tart

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll out the Flaky Tart Pastry to a 13-inch round. Transfer the pastry and parchment to a baking sheet.

Step 2 Spread the onion slices on the tart in a single layer, leaving a 1-inch border. Season with salt and pepper. Fold the edge of the pastry over onto the onion and brush the rim with the egg wash. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden. Let cool.