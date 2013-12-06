Smoked Salmon and Leek Tartlets
© Quentin Bacon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 24 HORS D'OEUVRES
Georges Perrier
January 1998

Chef Georges Perrier usually makes his little hors d'oeuvres with rich, buttery pâte brisée. In a nod to the healthy theme of the meal, this recipe uses flaky phyllo dough. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 teaspoons unsalted butter, 1 1/2 teaspoons melted
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 sheets of phyllo dough, plus more in case of tearing
  • 3 large leeks, white and tender green, thinly sliced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon, cut into twenty-four 1-inch-square pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small bowl, combine the melted butter and olive oil. Lightly brush two 12-cup mini-muffin tins with a little of the butter-oil mixture. Lay a sheet of phyllo dough on a work surface and brush lightly with a little of the butter-oil mixture. Top with the remaining 2 sheets of phyllo brushed with the butter-oil mixture.

Step 2    

Using a 2 1/4 -inch round biscuit cutter, cut out 24 phyllo rounds. Press the rounds, buttered side up, into the muffin cups. Bake for about 4 minutes, or until golden and crisp; don't let the phyllo burn. Let the phyllo cups cool slightly, then carefully transfer to a rack to cool completely.

Step 3    

Melt the remaining 1 teaspoon of butter in a large skillet. Add the leeks and a large pinch of salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until tender but still slightly green, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Just before serving, spoon the sautéed leeks into the phyllo cups. Top each cup with a piece of smoked salmon and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The phyllo cups can be kept covered in the muffin tins overnight at room temperature.

Notes

One Hors D'oeuvres Calories 25 kcal, Total Fat .1 gm, Saturated Fat .3 gm

Suggested Pairing

The nonvintage Diebolt-Vallois Blanc de Blancs, a 100 percent Chardonnay Champagne from a small domaine located in Cramant, has the elegance and complexity to make a wonderful aperitif. Another excellent choice: the nonvintage Jacquesson Brut Perfection.

You May Like

Read More