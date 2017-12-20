Smoked Oyster Empanadas
Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 32 empanadas
Justin Chapple

Smoky, briny and buttery, these Smoked Oyster Empanadas from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple will make you a canned seafood convert. They’re delicious on their own but we love them with a dash of hot sauce and a flute of champagne. Slideshow: More Empanada Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 8-ounce cans crescent biscuit dough, such as Pillsbury
  • 32 smoked oysters or mussels (from two 3-ounce cans), drained well
  • Melted unsalted butter, for brushing
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375° and line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. On a work surface, unroll the crescent dough and then cut each triangle of dough in half crosswise to form 32 smaller triangles.

Step 2    

Put one smoked oyster in the center of each triangle. Fold the dough over the oyster and press the edges to seal, then crimp decoratively with a fork. Transfer the empanadas to the prepared baking sheet. Brush the empanadas with melted butter and sprinkle with flaky salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 3    

Bake the empanadas for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned and puffed. Serve warm.

