Smoked Oyster Empanadas

Preheat the oven to 375° and line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. On a work surface, unroll the crescent dough and then cut each triangle of dough in half crosswise to form 32 smaller triangles.

Step 2

Put one smoked oyster in the center of each triangle. Fold the dough over the oyster and press the edges to seal, then crimp decoratively with a fork. Transfer the empanadas to the prepared baking sheet. Brush the empanadas with melted butter and sprinkle with flaky salt and freshly ground pepper.