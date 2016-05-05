Smoked Onion Dressing
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
Anna Painter
June 2016

Whole-smoking onions in your spent coals yields a silky, smoky and deep-golden interior. Here, the tender onion is mixed into a sweet and tangy dressing that would be delicious on grilled vegetables and meats. Slideshow: More Salad Dressing Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 medium yellow onions or large shallots
  • 2 tablepoons distilled white vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons grainy mustard
  • Pinch of sugar
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

When the embers in your grill are beginning to die down, carefully tuck in the onions at the edge. Cook until charred and tender throughout, at least 3 hours, depending on the volume and heat of your embers. Let cool completely, then scoop the tender, smoky flesh out of the charred skins (you should have about 1/2 cup). Finely chop the onion flesh.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the smoked onion with the vinegar, mustard and sugar. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.

