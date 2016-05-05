Smoked Onion Dressing

Whole-smoking onions in your spent coals yields a silky, smoky and deep-golden interior. Here, the tender onion is mixed into a sweet and tangy dressing that would be delicious on grilled vegetables and meats. Slideshow: More Salad Dressing Recipes
How to Make It
When the embers in your grill are beginning to die down, carefully tuck in the onions at the edge. Cook until charred and tender throughout, at least 3 hours, depending on the volume and heat of your embers. Let cool completely, then scoop the tender, smoky flesh out of the charred skins (you should have about 1/2 cup). Finely chop the onion flesh.
In a medium bowl, whisk the smoked onion with the vinegar, mustard and sugar. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5