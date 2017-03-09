Smoked Gouda Carbonara
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
April 2017

In a clever play on carbonara, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses smoked Gouda cheese, adding a deliciously smoky flavor to this silky, hearty and totally delicious pasta. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti 
  • 5 large egg yolks 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) finely shredded smoked Gouda, plus more for serving 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 6 ounces slab bacon, finely diced 
  • 3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with the whole egg, the  1 cup of Gouda, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of black pepper. Very gradually whisk in 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water to temper the eggs.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in the large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat until rendered but not crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the pasta, crushed red pepper and 1/4 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water. Cook, tossing, until the pasta is coated, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape the pasta mixture into the large bowl and toss vigorously until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes; add more cooking water  if needed. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the pasta into bowls and serve, passing more Gouda at the table. 

