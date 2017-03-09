Smoked Gouda Carbonara

In a clever play on carbonara, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple uses smoked Gouda cheese, adding a deliciously smoky flavor to this silky, hearty and totally delicious pasta. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.
In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks with the whole egg, the 1 cup of Gouda, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of black pepper. Very gradually whisk in 1/2 cup of the reserved cooking water to temper the eggs.
Meanwhile, in the large pot, heat the olive oil. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat until rendered but not crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the pasta, crushed red pepper and 1/4 cup of the reserved pasta cooking water. Cook, tossing, until the pasta is coated, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape the pasta mixture into the large bowl and toss vigorously until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes; add more cooking water if needed. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the pasta into bowls and serve, passing more Gouda at the table.
Review Body: Super rich, but creamy and delicious. Used a chunk of smoked pancetta for the bacon.
Review Body: I like the fact that the recipe includes bacon... Everybody loves bacon.
Review Body: 2 teaspoons of black pepper? Red crushed pepper & add pepper to season? Sounds like pepper overkill. I like the idea of pancetta. I would add grape tomatoes and chunks of smoked gouda. Maybe a bit of basil. Not so keen on all those eggs. Just my humble opinion.
