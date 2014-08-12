Smoked Gouda and Cheddar Quinoa Quesadillas

Perfect as a vegetarian main, these quesadillas are filled with hearty quinoa and smoked gouda. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil and then reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from heat.
Keeping the pan covered, let stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed. Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool completely.
Toss the two cheeses to combine them. Divide and spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Add a heaping 1/4 cup of cooked quinoa on top of each of the cheese layers. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the layers evenly around tortilla, leaving a little empty gap at the edges. Top with the remaining tortillas.
Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.
Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting into 4 to 6 pieces.
Serve With
Salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
