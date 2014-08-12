Smoked Gouda and Cheddar Quinoa Quesadillas
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

Perfect as a vegetarian main, these quesadillas are filled with hearty quinoa and smoked gouda. Slideshow: Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 1 cup water
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt
  • 8 eight-inch flour tortillas
  • 3 ounces smoked gouda cheese, grated
  • 3 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, grated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring the water to a boil and then reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Gently simmer, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 2    

Keeping the pan covered, let stand for 5 minutes, or until the remaining water is absorbed. Remove the lid and gently fluff the quinoa. Set aside to cool completely.

Step 3    

Toss the two cheeses to combine them. Divide and spread half of the cheese on top of 4 tortillas. Add a heaping 1/4 cup of cooked quinoa on top of each of the cheese layers. Add a final layer of cheese and gently spread the layers evenly around tortilla, leaving a little empty gap at the edges. Top with the remaining tortillas.

Step 4    

Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place a filled tortilla on the pan, and cook the tortilla for about 3 minutes or until the bottom is golden. Carefully flip the quesadilla and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the second side is golden and the cheese is completely melted.

Step 5    

Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining quesadillas. Allow each to cool for a few minutes before cutting into 4 to 6 pieces.

Serve With

Salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

