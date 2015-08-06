Smoked Gouda and Bacon Quesadillas

To bring these quesadillas to the next level, fry them in the bacon fat that’s leftover from crisping your thick-cut bacon. Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes
In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until brown and crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a cutting board and chop into 1-inch pieces. Reserve the fat.
Arrange 8 of the tortillas on a work surface and top each with bacon and cheese. Season with a pinch each of salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne. Place remaining 8 tortillas on top to make 8 quesadillas.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the reserved bacon fat (or vegetable oil, if desired). Add the quesadillas and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer the quesadillas to a cutting board and cut into wedges. Serve immediately.
Salsa and guacamole.
