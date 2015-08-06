Smoked Gouda and Bacon Quesadillas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until brown and crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a cutting board and chop into 1-inch pieces. Reserve the fat.

Step 2 Arrange 8 of the tortillas on a work surface and top each with bacon and cheese. Season with a pinch each of salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne. Place remaining 8 tortillas on top to make 8 quesadillas.