Smoked Gouda and Bacon Quesadillas
© Molly Yeh
Molly Yeh
May 2014

To bring these quesadillas to the next level, fry them in the bacon fat that’s leftover from crisping your thick-cut bacon. Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound thick-cut bacon
  • 16 eight-inch flour tortillas
  • 16 ounces coarsely shredded smoked Gouda cheese (about 4 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Ground black pepper
  • Paprika
  • Cayenne pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until brown and crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a cutting board and chop into 1-inch pieces. Reserve the fat.

Step 2    

Arrange 8 of the tortillas on a work surface and top each with bacon and cheese. Season with a pinch each of salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne. Place remaining 8 tortillas on top to make 8 quesadillas.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the reserved bacon fat (or vegetable oil, if desired). Add the quesadillas and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer the quesadillas to a cutting board and cut into wedges. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

These quesadillas can be assembled up to 2 days in advance, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, and stored in the refrigerator until ready to fry.

Serve With

Salsa and guacamole.

