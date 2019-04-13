Smoked fish dip is a summer staple on the Georgia coast. This creamy mayonnaise and whipped cream cheese dip, seasoned with lemon juice, mustard, horseradish, and Old Bay, is inspired by Griffin Bufkin’s smoked fish dips at Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island. It can be customized with your favorite smoked seafood, found in the refrigerated section of the seafood counter, or from local smokehouses.