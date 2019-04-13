Smoked Fish Dip
Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine
May 2019

Smoked fish dip is a summer staple on the Georgia coast. This creamy mayonnaise and whipped cream cheese dip, seasoned with lemon juice, mustard, horseradish, and Old Bay, is inspired by Griffin Bufkin’s smoked fish dips at Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island. It can be customized with your favorite smoked seafood, found in the refrigerated section of the seafood counter, or from local smokehouses.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise (such as Duke’s)
  • 1/2 cup whipped cream cheese spread, at room temperature 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 teaspoons refrigerated prepared horseradish
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce (such as Texas Pete), plus more for serving
  • 1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • 1/4 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning
  • 8 ounces skinned and boned smoked oily fish (such as amberjack, Spanish mackerel, trout, or cobia)
  • Saltine crackers, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together mayonnaise, cream cheese spread, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, parsley, horseradish, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and Old Bay in a medium bowl.

Step 2    

Pulse smoked fish in a food processor until finely chopped, about 10 times. Add chopped fish to mayonnaise mixture, and fold to combine. Cover and chill at least 2 hours or up to 3 days. Season with additional Old Bay, lemon juice, and/or hot sauce, if desired. Serve with saltine crackers and hot sauce.

