Smoked fish dip is a summer staple on the Georgia coast. This creamy mayonnaise and whipped cream cheese dip, seasoned with lemon juice, mustard, horseradish, and Old Bay, is inspired by Griffin Bufkin’s smoked fish dips at Southern Soul Barbeque on St. Simons Island. It can be customized with your favorite smoked seafood, found in the refrigerated section of the seafood counter, or from local smokehouses.
How to Make It
Whisk together mayonnaise, cream cheese spread, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, parsley, horseradish, hot sauce, Worcestershire, and Old Bay in a medium bowl.
Pulse smoked fish in a food processor until finely chopped, about 10 times. Add chopped fish to mayonnaise mixture, and fold to combine. Cover and chill at least 2 hours or up to 3 days. Season with additional Old Bay, lemon juice, and/or hot sauce, if desired. Serve with saltine crackers and hot sauce.