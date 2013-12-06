Smoked Chicken Breast
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4-6 hors d'oeuvre servings
Marcia Kiesel
March 1997

Allow enough time to lightly cure the chicken overnight, which adds extra flavor. Try this as an hors d'oeuvre with a pungent dip, such as the Spicy Remoulade Sauce. It also makes a great sandwich with lettuce, tomato and avocado. Plus: More Chicken Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and salt. Put the chicken breasts in a large shallow dish and rub them on both sides with the sugar mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Smoke the chicken according to the <Basic">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/strong-tea-smoking-mixture>Basic Wok-Smoking Method until golden brown and just cooked through, about 30 minutes. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve the chicken warm or cold, with the Spicy Remoulade Sauce or mustard.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up