Smoked Chicken Breast

Allow enough time to lightly cure the chicken overnight, which adds extra flavor. Try this as an hors d'oeuvre with a pungent dip, such as the Spicy Remoulade Sauce. It also makes a great sandwich with lettuce, tomato and avocado. Plus: More Chicken Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and salt. Put the chicken breasts in a large shallow dish and rub them on both sides with the sugar mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Smoke the chicken according to the <Basic">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/strong-tea-smoking-mixture>Basic Wok-Smoking Method until golden brown and just cooked through, about 30 minutes. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Serve the chicken warm or cold, with the Spicy Remoulade Sauce or mustard.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5