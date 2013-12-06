Smoked Chicken and Cheese Tart with Olives
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Peggy Smith
March 1998

Plus: More Chicken Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Flaky Tart Pastry
  • 2 small red onions, thinly sliced
  • 9 oil–cured black olives, pitted and coarsely chopped
  • 1 large egg yolk mixed with 1/2 teaspoon water
  • 1 cup shredded smoked chicken (about 3 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup (packed) grated Monterey Jack cheese (about 3 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper, roll out the Flaky Tart Pastry to a 13-inch round. Transfer the pastry and parchment to a baking sheet.

Step 2    

Spread the sliced onions on the pastry in a single layer, leaving a 1-inch border. Sprinkle the chopped olives all over the onion topping. Fold the edge of the pastry over onto the onions and brush the rim with the egg wash. Bake the tart for 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Spread the shredded chicken on the tart and sprinkle with the cheese. Bake the tart for about 10 minutes longer, or until the pastry is golden and the cheese has melted. Let cool slightly. Just before serving, sprinkle the parsley and chives on top. Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up