Smoked Cheese

With a wok, you can enjoy a much wider variety of smoked cheeses than you can find in any store. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
Place the cheese in a shallow heat-proof dish small enough to hold the cheese snugly. Smoke the cheese according to the Basic">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/light-tea-smoking-mixture">Basic Wok-Smoking Method, 8 to 10 minutes for soft cheeses and 12 to 15 minutes for firm cheeses. The cheese should be very soft to almost completely melted. Serve it warm, still in the dish, with the toasts or crackers.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5