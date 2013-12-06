Smoked Cheese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4-6 hors d'oeuvre servings
Marcia Kiesel
March 1997

With a wok, you can enjoy a much wider variety of smoked cheeses than you can find in any store. Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound soft cheese, such as Italian Fontina, Bel Paese or Bulgarian Cheddar or Monterey Jack
  • Light Tea-Smoking Mixture
  • Toasted sliced baguette or crackers, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Place the cheese in a shallow heat-proof dish small enough to hold the cheese snugly. Smoke the cheese according to the Basic">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/light-tea-smoking-mixture">Basic Wok-Smoking Method, 8 to 10 minutes for soft cheeses and 12 to 15 minutes for firm cheeses. The cheese should be very soft to almost completely melted. Serve it warm, still in the dish, with the toasts or crackers.

