Smoked Center-Cut Pork Chops

How to Make It

Step 1 Brine the pork Pour 1 quart water into a stockpot and add the kosher salt, honey, peppercorns and allspice berries. Heat the stockpot on high heat and stir together until dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Place the rack of pork in a 2-gallon resealable plastic bag and add the brine, then fill with enough water to fully submerge the pork, about 1 gallon. Seal the bag and put it in the fridge overnight, up to 12 hours.

Step 2 Prepare the dish Remove the pork from the brine and pat dry. Place on a wire rack on a baking sheet to air dry for 10 minutes; as it dries, combine the rub ingredients. Spread the rub all over the pork, then let sit for another 20 minutes while prepping the grill.

Step 3 Place the wood chunks in a small aluminum pan. Put the pan over a burner under the grates, then turn on the grill to high heat on all burners for 10 minutes. Turn off all burners but the one that’s under the wood chunks and adjust the temperature as needed to reach 325°. If using a charcoal grill, the setup will be similar, with the charcoal and wood chunks banked on one side.