Smoked Brisket Sandwiches with Pickled Vegetables

On its own, this applewood-smoked brisket is luscious and much easier to make at home than most barbecued meats. Michael Symon turns it into a fun sandwich, topped with cilantro and pickled vegetables to cut the richness of the meat. Slideshow: More Brisket Recipes
How to Make It
Season the brisket well with salt and pepper and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.
Light a charcoal grill and set it up for indirect cooking by raking the hot coals to one side. Close the grill and, using the air vents to control the heat, bring the temperature to 300°.
Scatter 1 cup of the wood chips over the hot coals. Set the brisket fat side up on the grill opposite the coals. Close the grill and smoke the meat at 275° to 300° for about 4 hours. Add hot coals as necessary to maintain the temperature. Each hour, add 1/2 cup of the wood chips to the coals and turn the brisket over. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 160°.
Wrap the brisket tightly in a double layer of heavy-duty foil and set on the grill opposite the coals. Close the grill and cook the brisket at 275° to 300° for 2 hours longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the meat registers 190°; add coals as necessary to maintain the heat. Remove the brisket from the heat and let rest in the foil for 30 minutes.
Thinly slice the brisket against the grain. Spread the buns with mayonnaise, top with the brisket, cilantro and pickled vegetables and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Belladana
Review Body: LOVE IT. Yummy and moist. It was girls night by the bbq grill and we loved this recipe.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-18
Author Name: Ketchupmonster4
Review Body: This sandwich blows away anything I have ever made my entire life. Fantastic recipe you have here! thanks..
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-20
Author Name: pinkflower323
Review Body: That sandwich looks so delicious that it was just added on the my cook list. Definitely will try soon.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-20
Author Name: searstower75
Review Body: The recipe rocked big time!! Killer job bud.. Cheers!! :-)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-20
Author Name: Smilyvietgirl
Review Body: Yum!!!!!!!! That looks delish!!!!!!!!!!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-20
Author Name: Godfilling
Review Body: Awesome looking Brisket. A great looking sandwich. I bet it tasted even better than the usual brisket I have ever tasted. That one's a keeper and a must do. Great job.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-20