Smoked Brisket Sandwiches with Pickled Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the brisket well with salt and pepper and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2 Light a charcoal grill and set it up for indirect cooking by raking the hot coals to one side. Close the grill and, using the air vents to control the heat, bring the temperature to 300°.

Step 3 Scatter 1 cup of the wood chips over the hot coals. Set the brisket fat side up on the grill opposite the coals. Close the grill and smoke the meat at 275° to 300° for about 4 hours. Add hot coals as necessary to maintain the temperature. Each hour, add 1/2 cup of the wood chips to the coals and turn the brisket over. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 160°.

Step 4 Wrap the brisket tightly in a double layer of heavy-duty foil and set on the grill opposite the coals. Close the grill and cook the brisket at 275° to 300° for 2 hours longer, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the meat registers 190°; add coals as necessary to maintain the heat. Remove the brisket from the heat and let rest in the foil for 30 minutes.